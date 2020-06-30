New Head of Business Development for Asia appointed at SANNE

ST. HELIER, Jersey, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANNE, a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate business services, appoints Catherine Law as Head of Business Development for the Asia Region.

Based in SANNE's Hong Kong office, Catherine will continue to drive SANNE's alternatives and corporate offering, in addition to exploring new strategic business development opportunities across the Asia Region. Her appointment highlights SANNE's ongoing investment in retaining and attracting the best talent in the industry to deliver first class service to SANNE's growing client base.

Catherine joins SANNE following an extensive and highly successful career in senior business development roles within the fund services industry, spanning more than 20 years. She joins SANNE from Apex where she held the position of Head of Sales managing their strategic growth and expansion across the alternative funds space in Greater China.

On the appointment, Jing Jing Qian, Managing Director at SANNE Asia – Pacific, commented: "Catherine has an exceptional understanding of both the practical and cultural nuances in the market and will bring invaluable insight into SANNE's growing presence in Asia. Our core focus is on developing our Asia specific service platform with multi-jurisdictional capabilities to further enhance SANNE's brand and bespoke specialist solutions across the Asia-Pacific network, and Catherine is exceptionally placed to capitalise on this opportunity."

Catherine Law said: "I am honoured to join an award-winning FTSE 250 listed business. I look forward to using my influence and industry network to further expand SANNE's premium alternative asset capabilities across Asia-Pacific."

Catherine Law is based in SANNE's Hong Kong business and heads the overall responsibility for business development and the delivery of relationship management and product services for the Asia Region.

With more than 20 years industry experience, Catherine joins SANNE having held senior leadership roles at Apex Fund Services, Vistra and BNY Mellon and has considerable experience working with financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, asset managers and family offices with respect to structuring investments with an emphasis on Asia.

Catherine is fluent in Mandarin and Cantonese and is an active member of the HKVCA, ANREV and CAIA society. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada and passed CAIA level I.

Notes:

SANNE is a leading global provider of alternative asset and corporate administration services.

Founded in 1988 and listed as a FTSE 250 company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, SANNE employs more than 1,800 people worldwide and administers structures and funds that have in excess of £250 billion of assets.

As leaders in our field, we have been delivering tailored fiduciary services to a highly valued international client base through a global network of regulated businesses within 20 leading financial jurisdictions spread globally across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia-Pacific. We service clients through a number of specialist businesses which are led by directors with extensive asset class and market experience. They in turn are supported by multifunctional teams aligned to the specific requirements of each client, across one accredited platform.

We provide services in private debt and capital markets, real assets, private equity, hedge and corporate services.

Key clients include alternative asset managers, financial institutions, family offices, UHNWIs and corporates.

sannegroup.com

