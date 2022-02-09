|
09.02.2022 21:56:00
New Hire Announcement: Director of Business Development for HTA Technology Security Consulting
WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas "Doug" Keeton is a successful, connected government contracting and programs management leader. As Director of Business Development, his focus is on growing HTA Technology Security Consulting's (HTA) business and establishing it as an industry leader.
Before joining HTA, Keeton provided consulting services, creating winning strategies for small businesses seeking to become Federal contractors. Keeton served as the chief operating officer of WhiteOak Group. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in the company's business, winning numerous Entrepreneur awards, including Inc Magazine's Inc. 5000 list (3x) and Washington Technology. Among WOG's customers was the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. State Department, and the U.S. Department of Energy.
Early in his career, Keeton held senior positions in Oracle's National Security Group. At ManTech, he led an extensive, multi-faceted IT program for the Department of Justice's anti-terrorism group.
Throughout his career, Keeton has held several top-level clearances and has proven to be a trusted friend to government clients and subcontractors alike.
Keeton began his career as an Army Infantry Officer and transitioned to the Signal Corps. He led communications for a storied cavalry unit during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He went on to take company command of a unit in the 13th Signal Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, that consistently recognized them as the top-performing company in the battalion.
Keeton has a strong foundation in business and finance, with a degree from Ouachita Baptist University.
Contact: Michelle Chaudry, mchaudry@hta-inc.com
