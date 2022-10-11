New Holland Agriculture shines at EIMA Innovation Awards

London, October 11, 2022



New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, has received an EIMA Innovation Award for its Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling Tool Carrier system for telehandlers, and special mentions for the E15X Electric Power mini excavator and its QR-code-accessed instruction videos for Combine Harvesters.

These are the latest industry recognitions of our innovative technology and commitment to sustainably advancing global agriculture for the world’s farmers.

Details on the winning products and features

Traditionally telehandlers have used a system involving a hydraulic compensation cylinder to keep attachments parallel to the ground when maneuvering the boom. Our engineers have developed an innovative solution in the Electro-Hydraulic Self Levelling Tool Carrier system that eliminates the need for a telehandler’s compensation cylinder. This solution offers significant benefits for users: great attachment levelling accuracy, minimal chance of load losses, reduced maintenance time and cost, and higher productivity with less operator effort.

New Holland’s new E15X Electric Power excavator, developed by Sampierana engineering, is a battery electric-powered, zero-emissions vehicle that uses bio-hydraulic oil. Depending on the operation, it can run for four hours straight on a single charge or for an entire day with intermittent usage.

Our brand’s inventive QR code accessible combine instruction videos provide direct access to instructional videos from the cab of the combine. These codes are displayed on the IntelliViewTM screens to help our customers in real time.

The 2022 EIMA Agricultural Exhibition will take place between November 9 and 13 in Bologna, Italy.



