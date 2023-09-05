New Holland tractors for Tanzania

CNH Industrial is helping to progress agriculture, everywhere: bit.ly/CNH_Tanzania

Basildon, September 5, 2023

Our new photo series depicts how CNH Industrial’s New Holland Agriculture brand is helping to revolutionize mechanized farming in Tanzania. These images capture the enthusiasm around this initiative.

Tanzania is encouraging its farmers to mechanize, both to increase productivity and improve food security. During the first few months of 2023 in support of this initiative, we delivered 200 new tractors, trained farmers how to use them, as well as created a coalition to provide access to financing.

CNH Industrial is committed to putting innovation in these farmers’ hands.

See how we are Breaking New Ground in Africa: bit.ly/CNH_Tanzania

