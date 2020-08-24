New homes, jobs in Elizabeth Métis Settlement

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our Government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting the Elizabeth Métis Settlement initiative. This will help lift vulnerable populations of all races, age, and gender, find a home that meets their needs. These types of investments in our communities help create new jobs and stimulate the economy.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with provincial Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson, on behalf of provincial Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon, made the announcement.

The affordable housing initiative will provide 10 new four-bedroom homes on the Elizabeth Métis Settlement, located about 36 kilometres south of Cold Lake. The modern homes will help to alleviate overcrowding in the community and are located close to schools, medical services and recreation facilities. All of the homes include a large living space for family gatherings, an integral component of Métis culture.

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Alberta Government, will jointly contribute $2.9 million through the Canada-Alberta bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The budget is just over $3 million, which includes a $153,000 EMS land contribution to cover the required five per cent of total capital costs.

The Alberta government will fund the project thought its newly redesigned Indigenous Housing Capital Program.

Quotes:

"It is with great pleasure that our Government, through the National Housing Strategy, is supporting initiatives like the Elizabeth Métis Settlement initiative, so that collectively, we are better able to lift vulnerable populations of all races, age, and gender, find a home that meets their needs. These types of investments in our communities help create new jobs and stimulate the economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes." — The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Alberta's government is proud to support the Elizabeth Métis Settlement housing initiative to provide new homes and create economic opportunity in this community. The Indigenous Housing Capital Program is intended to support housing designed, delivered and owned by, and for, Indigenous communities." – Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Everyone deserves a safe, affordable and accessible home and this important project will provide good homes for families and address overcrowding in this community. This project is a good example of what we can accomplish when different orders of governments and Indigenous governments and organizations work together for the benefit of communities." – Rick Wilson, Provincial Minister of Indigenous Relations

"This is a great program to support our young families who will be moving into these new houses. This is an opportunity for our people to live in their own homes, as some were living off settlement or in crowded homes with extended family. This is an important contribution to healthy living in this community." – Kathy Lepine, Councillor and President of Elizabeth Housing Authority

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Alberta's Recovery Plan is a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify, and create tens of thousands of jobs now. By building schools, roads and other core infrastructure we are benefiting our communities. By diversifying our economy and attracting investment with Canada's most competitive tax environment, we are putting Alberta on a path for a generation of growth. Alberta came together to save lives by flattening the curve and now we must do the same to save livelihoods, grow and thrive.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx

Learn more about Alberta'saffordable housing programs.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation