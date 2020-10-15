New Horizons Orlando and Tampa Bay Locations Obtain $25M to Grow Income Share Agreement Program and Increase Access to Technical Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons (NH) Orlando and New Horizons Tampa Bay, organizations dedicated to expanding access to technical education, today announced the close of a combined $25M in growth financing to expand their Income Share Agreement programs. The capital will allow these locations to scale access to their various CISCO Cybersecurity and Project Management training programs, helping individuals achieve their professional potential through an outcomes-aligned form of education finance.

"Income Share Agreements are key to expanding access to technical education. By removing barriers to entry and aligning our success with that of our students, New Horizons demonstrates commitment to our mission," remarked Chet Wisniewski, COO of both NH Orlando and Tampa Bay.

New Horizons' Orlando and Tampa Bay locations have partnered with Leif, the market's full-service Income Share Agreement Management Platform, to launch and manage the program. "Leif's full suite of services enabled us to quickly and efficiently launch an ISA program, while providing students with a professional and intuitive experience. We are thrilled to continue our partnership as we begin our next phase of growth."

"Leif is thrilled to partner with New Horizons' Orlando and Tampa Bay locations because they are bringing high-quality technical education to the Florida community," says Leif CEO Jeffrey Groeber. "We have been very impressed with their outcomes and look forward to supporting their continued growth."

About New Horizons:

With coverage in more than 100 markets in North America, the New Horizons Franchise Network spans six continents and over 30 countries embracing many cultures and languages. Through an integrated learning approach that ensures that new knowledge can be applied to real life situations, New Horizons Orlando and New Horizons Tampa Bay deliver a full range of technology and business skills training from basic application and desktop productivity tools to complex and IT systems.

About Leif:

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the Income Share Agreement ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance.

