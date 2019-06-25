New Hotel Brand 'The Lively' is Quickly Spreading Across Japan With the Opening of Second Venue in Osaka

TOKYO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese real-estate developer Global Agents has just announced the second edition of its new lifestyle hotel brand "THE LIVELY" with a grand opening set for mid-August 2019. The first location in the series will open in Hakata, Fukuoka in July 2019 and has already begun to attract curious travelers eager to experience cutting edge accommodations in an increasingly competitive market. The next edition in the series will be located in Japan's second largest metropolitan area, Osaka in the so-called "heart of the city," the Honmachi District. A third location is already scheduled to open later this year in Tokyo but details are yet to be released. The Lively Osaka Honmachi will offer guests a cutting edge mix of urban street-art aesthetics and a high-tech smart-hotel experience. Music is also an integral part of The Lively brand and guests will be able to enjoy unique beats from professional DJs who will curate special playlists to enhance their stay.

Guests will be offered a hotel experience that is tailored to their lifestyle through the implementation of unique common areas. The lobby of The Lively Honmachi Osaka will double as a stylish lounge with luxurious sofas, a billiard table, board games, and a projector area for watching films to encourage interaction. Guests will also be able to take their conversation outside and enjoy a fire pit on the outdoor terrace.

"THE LIVERALLY" will offer digital nomads a large and colorful co-working space that can also be used for banquets and events. The open space is designed to encourage communication between travelers and local entrepreneurs.

Guests can also spoil themselves with an incredible meal at the in-house restaurant, "THE LIVELY KITCHEN," an urban trattoria with a modern twist. The Lively Kitchen will deliver an original menu of Italian & Japanese fusion, providing guests with a variety of incredible culinary experiences. After dinner, guests can move to the top floor of the hotel and enjoy a brew or original cocktail at "THE LIVELY BAR." The bar will offer an unlimited free beer happy hour every day in addition to an original cocktail menu that will deliver on intense yet clean flavors. "THE ROOF," is also open any time of the day for guests to enjoy a stunning view of Osaka to compliment their craft cocktail.

With 174 rooms and five different room types, The Lively Hotel Osaka Hommachi will offer suitable options for both leisure and business travelers. Each room will be equipped with a premium mattress from American manufacturer SERTA. These mattresses are on average 1.5 times thicker than a typical hotel mattress and utilize gel foam on top which gently wraps around the body to provide customers with the ultimate relaxing experience.

Honmachi is conveniently located in the heart of Osaka within walking distance of both Kita (to the north) and Minami (to the south) Osaka. The area is well known for high-quality restaurants and bars. The world famous Osaka-Jo Castle is also within walking distance. The hotel is located a mere 1-minute walk from Sakaisuji Honmachi Station on the Subway Chuo Line and Sakaisuji line, allowing easy access to all majors sightseeing spots.

Global Agents is a rising name among Japanese property developers with a portfolio specializing in community living and common spaces. The young company of just fourteen years has quickly expanded its portfolio of residential properties, restaurants, and hotel operations and plans to continue expanding further into each market in years to come. The bedrock of Globals Agents' portfolio is Social Apartment, a brand of co-living spaces that have gained cult popularity with its focus on clean and stylish common areas that encourage resident interaction. Social Apartment's core design philosophy is deeply rooted in "Gathering places" and the company continues to expand its popularity by creating innovative new spaces that facilitate dialogue, encourage exchange, and nurture unique micro-communities within bustling metropolitan areas.

Global Agents has made great strides in the hotel industry in recent years and continues to expand its hotel operations at a rapid rate. The company currently owns and manages 8 lifestyle hotels with plans to open five new hotels throughout Japan in the coming year as well as their first international hotel in Taipei (Taiwan), currently scheduled to open Winter 2019.

