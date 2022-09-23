NEW: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to Speak at National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) Policy Makers Symposium

GOP House Leader joins Senate Minority Whip John Thune and nearly two dozen members of Congress to speak at premiere clean energy conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) today announced that U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will deliver remarks during the 2022 NCEW Policy Makers Symposium , September 27-29. He will be joined by nearly two dozen members of Congress including newly-added speakers U.S. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and House Energy and Commerce Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), among others.

The virtual, three-day Symposium brings together a bipartisan slate of policymakers, administration officials, business leaders, advocates, investors, and non-profit leaders.

"The addition of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to the distinguished list of speakers at the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium creates an incredible opportunity for attendees to hear directly from the Republican House leader on his approach to advance clean energy policy in Congress," said Heather Reams, NCEW chair and president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES). "With Republicans poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year, Leader McCarthy has been instrumental in formulating an energy and climate strategy that will invest in America, unlock domestic resources, lower costs for families across the country, enhance our national security, and reduce global emissions. I am thrilled to welcome Leader McCarthy to the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium, and I look forward to the remarks that experts from policy, advocacy, and industry will share."

The complete list of members of Congress confirmed to speak at the Symposium include:

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.)

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R- Alaska )

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.)

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.)

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.)

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.)

U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R- Utah )

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.)

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.)

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R- Iowa )

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.)

U.S. Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.)

U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

The sixth annual 2022 NCEW, which runs the week of September 26, is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and celebrated across the nation. Registration for the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium is free thanks to NCEW's generous sponsors and will be entirely virtual, allowing participants from throughout the country and around the globe to hear from those at the forefront of clean energy innovation and policymaking. To learn more about the Symposium, including speakers, panels, and registration, click here .

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org.

