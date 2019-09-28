New Integrative and Functional Medical practice opens in Viera, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doctor Yale Smith of Melbourne, Florida has just opened up a brand new integrative and functional medical practice focusing on the root causes of disease processes and stopping the diseases in their tracks by targeting specifies in the body. The new practice will specialize in anti aging medicine and keeping the body running smoothly into the elder years. Integrative and functional medicine works on re-establishing a person's unique physiology by analyzing outside factors that impact health and well-being. Stressors from the outside world lead to alterations of the body that can cause harmful diseases. Such impacts will harm the human body at the cellular level wreaking havoc on the physiology. The person may feel subtle changes, often going unnoticed, these changes lead to the onset of major disease processes.

In comes the holistic approach, Dr. Smith works with his patients by sitting down with them to go through all of their symptoms leaving no rock unturned. He then assesses and sends off for specialized testing to determine which body system is lacking and what supplements and remedies will work to correct the issues.

Doctor Smith Is board certified in a number of ostentatious modalities including but not limited to: the American Board of Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Fellow in anti aging, metabolic, and functional medicine and Board Certified Expert in Anesthesiology, State of Israel and American Board Certified. Doctor Smith did his residency in anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, The University of Miami and Jackson Memorial and affiliated hospitals, Miami, Florida. He completed his surgery residency at Memorial Health Systems in Savannah, Georgia. He was the director of the Plastic Surgery Research Laboratory, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He received his M.D. licensing at Ross University of Medicine.

The Aura MedSpa is the other piece to the anti-aging puzzle. This holistic inspired medspa is offering product lines never before seen in central Florida. The Aura will be offering state of the art on trend anti aging procedures. There will be Botox and fillers as well as body treatments to reduce the appearance of cellulite. Collagen induction therapy paired with a semi permanent foundation that could last from a week to 6 months will also be on the inclusive menu as well as facial lymph drainage, micro-current treatments, dermaplaning and more. Beverly Hills inspired product line, Matty's European Cosmetics, will be a part of the treatment back bar as well as ONmacabim a Judean Desert Herb Company.

The Matty's product ingredients incorporate things like pumpkin enzymes, papaya, cucumber, azulene, fruit acids, multi vitamins, zinc and sulfur. Such hallmarks make these products shine in the limelight.

The Judean Desert Herb Company marries together ancient herbal preparations with nanotechnology and biotechnology to create a composition of efficacy excellence in each drop. Not only does the Aura treat aging skin but teenage skin and adult acne as well.

Some other concerns that C.A.A.R.M (Center for Anti Aging Aesthetic and Rejuvenation Medicine) will be treating are diabetes support, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, hormone issues, erectile dysfunction, energy issues, sleep disorders, gastrointestinal issues, wellness and more.

Collectively if a person is looking for graceful aging and regeneration from the inside out Center for Anti Aging Aesthetic and Rejuvenation Medicine is the one stop shop.

SOURCE Doctor Yale Smith