New Interactive Learning Toys from LeapFrog® Available Now

Leap into a Learning Adventure with LeapFrog's New Microscope and Educational Headphones

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability of new additions to its growing collection of learning toys. With a focus on curriculum-based content and important foundational skills, LeapFrog specializes in getting kids excited about learning with new products, including the Magic Adventures Microscope™ and LeapPods Max™.

"Innovation in learning toys has been a hallmark of the LeapFrog brand, and our new Magic Adventures Microscope represents that with an immersive experience," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We love taking traditional educational tools and adapting them for kids to make learning fun."

With a large LCD screen and smart slides, the Magic Adventures Microscope lets kids explore flowers, insects, the human body and more through amazing BBC videos and images. They can even create their own samples using reusable slides and examine objects around the house with this real microscope. Over-the-ear LeapPods Max learning headphones keep kids entertained with hours of audio activities that let them dance to party songs, listen to relaxing music, hear immersive stories, play active challenges and more. And just like adult headphones, LeapPods Max have Bluetooth® wireless technology so kids can connect to other devices and hear their favorite music, videos and games.

Highlights of the LeapFrog learning line, available now at retailers nationwide, include:

Magic Adventures Microscope™: Explore tiny worlds full of huge discoveries with the Magic Adventures Microscope™. Young biologists can zoom in on flowers, animals, food, minerals and more using eight double-sided smart slides that activate amazing BBC videos and images. Discover answers to curious questions like: How do leaves changes colors? What do plant cells look like? What is sand made of anyway? Make your own discoveries by finding things around the house and getting a closer look using the reusable slides or large sample tray. You'll be amazed what you can see with up to 200x magnification on this real microscope. See something incredible? Capture and save the on-screen images. Game time! Defend microorganisms from micro-invaders or put your skills to the test with the What's This? quiz. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: $89.99)

LeapPods Max™: Get ready for an immersive audio experience with LeapPods Max™! Beyond listening to music, hours of included activities take kids on audio adventures, get the mind and body moving with active challenges, introduce mindfulness activities and more. LeapPods Max™ are a great break from screen time and activate a different way of learning. Play right away with no web connection, downloads or account setup required. Expand your imagination and spark curiosity with the included 14-page Adventure Passport guidebook that accompanies the audio adventures and pairs engaging soundscapes and animals sounds with detailed illustrations. But the play doesn't stop there! Wirelessly connect to your own devices using Bluetooth® wireless technology or use the included headphone cable to listen to your favorite music, podcasts and more. The over-ear design is comfortable and provides sound isolation for great sound quality at safe volume levels for kids. Easily explore the activities and music with simple controls that let you play, pause and switch modes without removing the headphones. Enjoy screen-free fun for years to come with these all-in-one interactive headphones. (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $49.99)

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America