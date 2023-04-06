New International Carrier Joins Quadient's Open Locker Network in France

Paris, April 6, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, today announced that it has secured a new contract with an international carrier for the use of its open network of smart parcel lockers in France alongside Relais Colis, Quadient’s long-time partner in this business.

Quadient is rolling out an open network of smart lockers in France, with installations in major cities and the Paris region already underway. With more than 18,000 parcel locker units installed worldwide, Quadient brings proven experience in the deployment of open multi-carrier networks for many years, notably in the US, Japan and the UK. The new partnership in France confirms there is significant market interest for Quadient’s strategy to implement large and dense parcel locker networks that can be shared by multiple players for cost-effectiveness and user convenience.

"We are delighted to welcome a new key international player alongside Relais Colis in our French open locker network. Together, we are working towards bringing the most innovative and convenient parcel pick-up and drop-off solution to the largest number of French consumers," said Benoit Berson, chief solution officer Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. "Our open locker network has already proven to be a success in other regions, and we also have been developing strong collaboration with retailers in France to offer multi-carrier parcel delivery and collection in stores. We are excited about this next step of our strategy and continue our growth in the main markets we serve."

Implementing open networks of smart lockers in major e-commerce global markets is part of Quadient's broader strategy to simplify and streamline parcel delivery and collection, making it more convenient for consumers, carriers, retailers, and businesses alike. Quadient chooses strategic locations where parcel volumes are high and there is strong demand for convenient delivery solutions and useful services for the population while reducing carbon emissions to preserve the environment. Parcel Pending by Quadient locker solutions are backed by an advanced cloud-based monitoring technology designed to help carriers manage and track parcels in real time, optimize their delivery routes and provide consumers with real-time updates on their parcel deliveries.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

