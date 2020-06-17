New Jersey-based Business Branding and Marketing firm, Delia Associates Earns Top Industry Awards

WHITEHOUSE, N.J., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These prestigious awards recognize online design excellence and creativity in some of the fastest-growing areas of graphic design. The firm was also recently honored by The Communicator Awards, receiving The Communicator Award of Distinction for its client, EmpireEMCO.

"We are honored and grateful to be recognized by two such distinguished organizations. I am incredibly proud of the Delia Associates team for producing outstanding work for our clients across multiple marketing formats," says Ed Delia, President and CEO of Delia Associates. "We are thrilled to report that the firm has won 27 awards in the last 24 months. Achieving such success speaks to the team's ability to deliver at consistently high levels of quality and creativity."

Graphic Design USA awarded the five American Web Design Awards for the following projects:



Becht – UX/UI Design

Tubeaux - Microsite Design

EmpireEMCO - Website Design

Minalex - Email Campaign

Hi-Cone – Digital Annual Report Design

In the 26th Annual Communicator Awards competition, Delia Associates earned The Communicator Award of Distinction in the Integrated Brand Campaign category for EmpireEMCO. This international competition included over 6,000 entries from large and small agencies and a judging panel of over 18 globally acclaimed creative executives and professionals.

# # # #

ABOUT THE GRAPHIC DESIGN USA AMERICAN WEB DESIGN AWARDS™

For more than 50 years, Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has been an information source for graphic design professionals. Each year, GDUSA holds the American Web Design Awards™ competition, a contest designed to recognize and celebrate the increasingly expansive ways that graphic design shapes websites, and online and interactive experiences.

ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDS

The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded by passionate communications professionals more than two decades ago, The Communicator Awards honors the industry's best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content.

ABOUT DELIA ASSOCIATES

Delia Associates, the award-winning branding and marketing firm, is "Where b2b brands go to grow." Since 1964, and across two generations of leadership, the firm has enabled numerous packaging companies to achieve sustainable marketplace success and exponential growth. Through the firm's proprietary Brand Leadership Solution®, a unique brand-based marketing platform, hundreds of packaging brands have achieved next-level success. The process directly supports and accelerates business development initiatives, through the creation of a distinctive and dynamic brand position, go-to-market strategy, and fully integrated marketing program. In-house competencies include strategic brand development, re-branding, website development, trade show marketing and support, advertising, content, and social and search marketing. For more information, please visit http://www.delianet.com.

For additional press information, please contact:

Ilena Della Ventura

Delia Associates

T. 908-534-9044

E. Idellaventura@delianet.com

SOURCE Delia Associates