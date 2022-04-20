+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 19:31:00

New Jersey Online Casino vs Michigan: Online Casino Revenue Battle: Q1 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gloves are off! Q1 results are in. According to revenue numbers released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Michigan Gaming Control Board that were compiled by OddsSeeker.com, online casinos in NJ generated just over $401 Million in revenue versus $375 Million for Michigan online casinos during the first quarter of 2022.

Odds Seeker

While New Jersey still reigns king, Michigan online casinos closed the gap, with only a 26 Million dollar difference in gross gaming revenue for the quarter. It's worth noting that New Jersey is home to 32 online casinos while Michigan has only 14. Which are all listed below.

NJ Online Casino List

MI Online Casino List

Barstool

Barstool

BetMGM

BetMGM


BetRivers

Caesars

Caesars

DraftKings

DraftKings

FanDuel

FanDuel


FireKeepers


Four Winds


Fox Bet

Golden Nugget

Golden Nugget

Parx Casino

Parx Casino

PointsBet

PointsBet

TwinSpires

TwinSpires

WynnBET

WynnBet

Virgin


Unibet


Tropicana


Tipico


SugarHouse


Stardust


Scores Casino


Resorts Casino


PokerStars


PartyCasino


Pala Casino


Ocean Resort Casino


Mohegan Sun


Harrahs


Hard Rock


Caesars


Borgata


Betway


Bet365 Casino


Bet America


Bally Casino


888 Casino


Michigan's strong land-based gambling market has proven to be a major factor in its climb to becoming one of the top online gambling markets in the US. The experts at Odddseeker.com predict that MI will become the largest online casino marketing, shortly surpassing NJ, as new online operators plan to enter the still nascent online gaming market.

"The Garden State has been the center of the US online gambling universe from 2013 until the explosion of legalization across the country in 2021. With many operators still basing their operations out of New Jersey, it'll be interesting to see if their first-mover advantage for job creation & innovation will hold or if other gaming technology hubs will pop up as legalization continues its way across the country (and Canada)." said Alicia Butler, Managing Editor at OddsSeeker.com

New Jersey and Michigan Online Gambling Revenue by The Numbers – Q1 2022 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey and Michigan online casino revenue in Q1 2022:


        Michigan

                     New Jersey

January

$            121,243,501.00

$            135,291,927.00

February

$            122,775,924.00

$            127,748,531.00

March

$            131,673,653.36

$            138,123,890.00

TOTAL

$            375,693,078.36

$            401,164,348.00

For more information, visit https://www.oddsseeker.com. Data referenced from the MGCB and the NJ DGE.

About OddsSeeker:OddsSeeker.com is a leading source for iGaming news, online games, and online casino & sports betting promotions in the U.S. regulated online gaming markets.

  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-online-casino-vs-michigan-online-casino-revenue-battle-q1-2022-301529403.html

SOURCE Odds Seeker

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. An den US-Börsen dominieren die Bullen. Am Donnerstag präsentierten sich die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen