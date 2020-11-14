New Jersey Sports Betting Handle Sets Record for Third Straight Month - $803,096,172 Handle

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network, reports that the handle numbers from New Jersey for October once again post gains, setting an all time high for the third straight month raising expectations for other states with legal or legalizing sports betting markets.

The entire sports betting industry keeps an eye on the monthly figures out of New Jersey as a kind of early warning system as to what they should expect in other states. Having the most developed sports betting industry of any state comes with the added scrutiny that market watchers are known for.

"It remains to be seen if a winter second wave will be able to derail the industry like it did in early 2020, but whether or not that happens one thing is almost certain, the recovery will almost certainly dwarf any temporary losses. These latest numbers out of New Jersey indicate that despite the troubles of a pandemic in its full power bettors have regained enough confidence in their personal finance not only to bet as much as they were in pre pandemic days but that the activity is gaining momentum." - Evan Henningsen, Editor at WSN.

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg

gustave.seeberg@wsn.com

+4526608652

