New Kickstarter eCommerce Launch Kit Makes It Easier for B2B Businesses To Quickly Start Selling Online

WORCESTER, Mass., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatwall Commerce unveiled today the B2B eCommerce Kickstarter Launch Kit, an all-inclusive eCommerce solution designed to solve the dilemma many businesses are facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and changing B2B purchasing trends.

"The pandemic has transformed the B2B marketplace," said David Crouch, CEO of Slatwall Commerce. "Traditional B2B sales channels are being challenged as buyers are looking online more than ever before, making an eCommerce solution vital for growth."

The shift can be seen across the age spectrum, as survey respondents say they're shying away from storefront purchases and opting instead to go online. In one survey by digital product tester First Insight , 72 percent of Millennials and Gen X'ers reported changing their buying habits, only marginally edging out Baby Boomers (71 percent) and Gen Z (65 percent).

But the timeline and cost for building a B2B storefront are substantial, enough so that many businesses have delayed the investment. As a result, those businesses now find themselves falling behind and risk losing major market share—or worse, failing altogether.

Designed to help businesses launch and adapt quickly to changing customer demands, Slatwall's B2B Kickstarter gives companies a storefront that delivers exactly what customers want—an online experience that works on their laptop or mobile device for buying online or generating a quote in a short timeframe.

Using the branded eCommerce storefront, companies can begin to direct customers to their online sales channel for direct purchases or quoting.

"Many companies get scared off by the process of building and launching something that's complete and has an expansive product catalog," says Crouch. "We think that launching a streamlined eCommerce portal to win new business and better serve existing customers helps get a business going and gives them the platform to further expand in the future."

In addition to generating new business, existing customers can manage their accounts online with easy re-ordering, order history and order management. It helps build customer relationships, drive repeat business and encourage new customer growth by providing a complete, built-in package of features necessary for an expedited B2B eCommerce launch:

Slatwall's enterprise-capable eCommerce platform

complete, mobile-ready, storefront



product catalog with filtering, sorting and search



shopping, ordering and quote building



self-service account management including reordering

customer account management including parent/child relationship

product data import, setup and optimization

dedicated account manager

secure SaaS environment with PCI level 1 compliance

payment integration (credit card & purchase order)

tax & shipping setup support

team training

customization and integration based on existing ERP, CRM or CMS systems

To learn more or to begin creating your quick-launch eCommerce store, visit https://www.slatwallcommerce.com/b2b-ecommerce-kickstarter/ .

About Slatwall Commerce

Slatwall Commerce is a modern eCommerce platform that combines enterprise features with headless commerce flexibility. Our single-tenant software-as-a-service platform powers a wide range of B2B and B2C enterprises, empowering them to create engaging customer experiences while managing products, orders, accounts, inventory, fulfillment, marketing, customer service and reporting in a single solution. Slatwall SaaS is cloud-based and includes robust 24/7 customer support.

For more information about Slatwall Commerce, visit slatwallcommerce.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-kickstarter-ecommerce-launch-kit-makes-it-easier-for-b2b-businesses-to-quickly-start-selling-online-301058631.html

SOURCE Slatwall Commerce