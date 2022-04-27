NEW LEADERS JOIN ARETE INCIDENT RESPONSE TO EXPAND CYBERSECURITY SERVICES

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Incident Response, a leading incident response and cybersecurity provider, welcomes Christine Mapes as the new Vice President of Insurance Strategy & Solutions and Sara Vincent as Vice President of Marketing.

Mapes will lead and expand Arete's services to insurance carriers, helping carriers transform their existing cyber policy teams to be more productive by equipping them with better tools, data and processes; developing new standards and approaches for underwriting; managing portfolio risk and handling cyber breach claims.

Mapes joins Arete from the Travelers Companies. During her six-year tenure, she helped build and lead the company's cyber claims response practice, one of the largest and most respected teams in the industry. "Protecting and defending against cybercrime has never been more critical or timely for businesses. I look forward to focusing on the unique opportunities for insurance carriers," Mapes shared.

Vincent joins Arete after almost nine years at T-Mobile where she helped grow its flagship prepaid brand into the market leader. Most recently, she led a team of multichannel marketers focused on customer growth and acquisition across T-Mobile's consumer portfolio.

Arete's continued, rapid growth is driven by the work of its team in defending organizations against cybercrime. "Our focus on protecting our partners and their businesses is strengthened by the expansion of our team," said John Loveland, president of Arete. "Because Arete's people make the difference, we hire the best of the best to fuel our growth and our clients' success."

About Arete

Arete transforms the way organizations of all sizes and across all industries prepare for and respond to cyberattacks. With decades of experience fighting cybercrime, our global team of cybersecurity experts has been on the front lines of some of the world's most challenging data breaches and ransomware attacks. Arete's complete offerings — incident response, digital forensics, restoration, managed detection and response, endpoint protection, threat intelligence, threat hunting, and advisory and consulting services — help our clients address the full threat life cycle while also strengthening their overall cyber posture. To learn more, visit www.areteir.com or follow us @Arete_Advisors.

