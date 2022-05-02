NEW LG PURICARE AEROTOWER AIR PURIFYING FAN DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL AIR QUALITY FOR MAXIMUM HOME COMFORT

Certified AeroTower Provides Customized Airflow and Added Layers of Protection for Any Room, Any Setting and Any Season.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is expanding its LG PuriCare™ line to include the new LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan – a revolutionary product to help consumers achieve a healthier home. With powerful filtration and several fan settings to choose from, the LG PuriCare AeroTower lets users customize their air flow and achieve maximum home comfort with a sleek design.

With today's at-home lifestyle in mind, the PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan was developed to help consumers create an optimal home environment. Delivering exceptional air quality, the PuriCare AeroTower helps reduce indoor pollutants and irritants—like pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke and more – so users can breathe easy with purer, cleaner air.

"There are many factors that have played into the increased popularity of air purifiers, including consumers' desire to take control of their wellness by improving indoor air quality and creating a comfortable home environment for their family and guests," said Josie Salazar, director of brand marketing, LG Electronics. "LG created the PuriCare AeroTower to meet these consumer needs and even took it a step further by developing a product that delivers cleaner, purified air that also cools to offer ultimate air flow customization for any room in the home whether it's the family room, bedroom, office or even a home gym."

Layers of Protection for Peace of Mind

The new LG PuriCare AeroTower air purifying fan provides a breath of fresh air with peace of mind, delivering unparalleled, customizable air quality for any setting. Powerful filtration with True HEPA captures 99.97% of allergens like fine dust and pollen as small as 0.3 microns,1 and LG's exclusive UVnano™ LED technology kills 99.9% of bacteria on the fan blades2 for an added layer of protection. Plus, the AeroTower's PM 1.0 sensor continuously detects microscopic contaminants one micron or smaller in diameter for more effective filtration measurement, unlike most sensors rated 2.0 or higher. For added peace of mind, the LG PuriCare AeroTower is CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).

Customized Airflow for Maximum Comfort

LG PuriCare AeroTower provides purified air to essential spaces, with multiple airflow options and coverage for large rooms up to 818 sq. ft. Users can choose between direct mode for vertical airflow that can be stationary or oscillating, diffused mode for indirect circulation from the top of the unit and wide mode to distribute air in larger spaces. With up to 10 fan speeds, users can customize where and how the purified air circulates, plus it comes with a turbo setting and oscillation setting to bump up the air movement.

Seamlessly Blends into Any Environment

Featuring a sleek, streamlined design, the AeroTower complements both modern and traditional décor while utilizing minimal space. The simple, intuitive controls located on top of the tower allow users to easily adjust settings without having to bend down. The intuitive LCD display clearly communicates air quality status by changing from red to orange to yellow to green as indoor air quality improves. What's more, is the whisper-quiet operation that only emits 23dB of noise while on the low setting, providing a barely there experience. For maximum convenience, AeroTower can be controlled through the LG ThinQ app and remote control, so users can easily adjust fan speeds and monitor the status of their air quality in one place.

Consumers can now get the LG PuriCare AeroTower (UVnano: $599; non-UVnano: $549) at www.lg.com and major retailers nationwide, while the AeroTower purifier with heating will be launching later this year.

1 Based on independent third-party testing November, 2021.

2 Based on third party testing, showing a reduction in bacteria on the fan blades after a 1-hour period of operation. Results may vary based on actual conditions of use and environmental conditions. UVnano™ is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer. UVnano™ technology available on models U9CV1C and U9CV2B only.

