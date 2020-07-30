New Loyalty Program Rewards Members With The Unconditional Love Of A Dog

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEDIGREE® brand is introducing the One True Loyalty Program – a first-of-its-kind loyalty program that provides genuine loyalty in the form of a furry best friend. Recently, shelters around the country have seen a tremendous increase in dog adoptions, as people are craving connection and companionship while social distancing. To help encourage more adoptions, the PEDIGREE brand will cover the adoption fees (up to $200 USD) for new pet parents who adopt a dog and purchase two bags of PEDIGREE dog food (15 lbs. or more), starting Saturday, August 1 through October 31, 2020.

The brand and its charitable organization, PEDIGREE Foundation, have a long-standing mission of ending pet homelessness. With this program, they are continuing that mission by helping to support the transition of shelter dogs into pets with loving forever homes.

In a 2019 survey from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute and Mars Petcare, 80% of pet owners said their pet makes them feel less lonely1. It's this companionship and loyalty that makes our four-legged friends truly unmatched, especially in today's world of social distancing.

"There are so many loyalty programs out there that take months of purchasing to receive a small reward, but when we think of loyalty, our minds go straight to dogs," said Melodie Bolin, Marketing Director at Mars Petcare. "Nothing compares to the loyalty of our four-legged friends and the positivity and love they bring to our homes. The One True Loyalty Program is our way of celebrating that one-of-a-kind companionship with a twist on your typical loyalty program, while also furthering our PEDIGREE brand purpose of supporting pet adoption."

The One True Loyalty Program is a simple offer that brings pet lovers the most valued type of loyalty, with no strings attached – the unconditional love of a dog. Joining the program is simple:

Adopt a dog from a local authorized shelter in the US between August 1 and October 31 .

Purchase two bags of PEDIGREE dog food (15 lbs. or more) between August 1 and October 31 and save the receipts.

Visit PEDIGREELoyalty.com to submit your receipts and proof of adoption.

Receive an email approval with a link to select a format for adoption fee reimbursement, via PayPal or physical check.

The One True Loyalty Program launches on the heels of the PEDIGREE brand's "Dogs on Zoom" initiative, where the brand partnered with shelters across the country to host virtual adoption events to support safe and socially distanced adoptions. With the country continuing to navigate pandemic life, it's an ideal time to consider adding a four-legged member to the family.

For more information about the One True Loyalty Program, visit PEDIGREELoyalty.com or follow along on the PEDIGREE brand's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels. For more ways to support pets in need, consider making a donation to PEDIGREE Foundation.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE® Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE® Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE® Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus,AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

