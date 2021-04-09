New Mackenzie Investments Funds Offer Investors Enhanced Access to Growth in Sustainable Investing Space

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund and Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund deliver potential for strong and stable returns

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") expanded its selection of sustainable solutions today with the introduction of two new mutual funds, Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund and Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund ("the Funds").

"More and more Canadians are looking for investment solutions that aim to deliver both performance and societal and environmental benefits. We're committed to addressing this growing demand," said Fate Saghir, SVP & Head of Sustainable Investing, Mackenzie Investments. "The Funds we're introducing today are designed to meet the sustainable investment needs of Canadian investors and advisors, while providing long-term risk adjusted returns."

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund is Canada's first green balanced fund for retail investors. It is focused primarily on investing in the environmental economy and is managed by a unique combination of two investment teams. The equities sleeve is run by the Mackenzie Greenchip boutique, a pre-eminent Canadian investment management team that focuses exclusively on environmental thematic investing. The equity component of the Fund will generally invest in medium and large market capitalization companies that are focused on developing products or services that are directly supporting various environmental sectors.

The fixed income sleeve is managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team, an early adopter of sustainable investing with a proven proprietary process. The bond portion of the Fund will invest primarily in labelled green bonds and other debt instruments that are used to finance environmental and sustainable solutions.

Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund

The introduction of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund helps address investors' demand for sustainable fixed income solutions. The Fund seeks to provide moderate capital growth by investing primarily in fixed income securities of issuers across all geographies and is one of just a handful of sustainable fixed income products currently available in Canada.

It is managed by the Mackenzie Fixed Income Team and follows an approach that leverages both labeled environmental, social, governance (ESG) bonds coupled with best-in-class ESG issuers to maximize impact and deliver long-term risk adjusted returns.

With the addition of these Funds, Mackenzie now offers six sustainable solutions. Mackenzie's approach to Sustainable Investing provides Canadians with the opportunity to invest with impact through funds that are designed to generate long-term competitive returns while supporting positive ESG outcomes. The firm aims to build sustainability into its culture, corporate practices, and every investment decision it makes and has signalled the importance of sustainability by identifying it as a key strategic priority for the overall business.

Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund and Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond Fund are now available for sale.

