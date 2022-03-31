New Magenta, Hue Dis? T-Mobile Rebrands With a Bold New Color Fit for the Leader in 5G

It’s here... and nothing will ever be the same. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced a major brand refresh – departing from its iconic magenta hue with the introduction of a revolutionary new color fit for the leader in 5G: New Magenta. Since joining forces with Sprint two years ago, T-Mobile has cemented itself as the leader in 5G with the largest and fastest nationwide 5G network. The Un-carrier is leading a new era in wireless, and there’s no better time than now for a bold change.

"T-Mobile revolutionized the wireless industry and now we’re revolutionizing color as we know it with New Magenta. Never before has a color so perfectly captured the very essence of a brand,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "And while this new color is dramatically different, underneath it we’re still the Un-carrier, the same customer-first champion and innovative disruptor we’ve always been. New Magenta is bold, audacious – and fit for the leader in 5G. And it’s just damn fine to look at.”

Not only is New Magenta a new look for the Un-carrier, but it’s an entirely new color unseen by the human eye… until now. Magenta is not a color found in the visible spectrum of light. It’s an extra spectral perception of color the brain creates when the eye refracts the mixture of red and violet/blue light, with the absence of green [1]. This made inventing New Magenta a truly unique endeavor. We looked to the root of magenta for inspiration and then dug even deeper, down to the molecular level of light wave propagation, to find our perfect new color.

Born at the intersection of art and science, New Magenta is the result of thousands of hours of research and development, hundreds of focus group studies, and a dream to make T-Mobile's magenta even more magenta. Just as T-Mobile redefined wireless, the Un-carrier is now redefining the very idea of color.

"New Magenta is a vision, a feeling, an emotion in and of itself. When we began our journey to unearth this color, we never imagined discovering something so beautiful,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile. "What started as a simple exercise in branding turned into a transcendent revelation that produced a shocking new hue. I briefly hesitated to bring this color into the world ... was it too bold? Was the world ready for such a drastic change? But New Magenta is too magnificent not to be shared.”

A dramatic departure from the iconic color T-Mobile is known for, this daring new color is fitting for T-Mobile as the nationwide 5G leader — bold, disruptive and going above and beyond to give customers more 5G coverage, fast 5G speeds in more places and more value in their wireless plan.

T-Mobile moved at lighting speed to completely update New Magenta across the company. Virtually overnight, everything that was once magenta became New Magenta — from store signage to paint colors, the entirety of T-Mobile.com, all the once-magenta merch, the façade of its corporate offices and more. Even its namesake venues across the country — T-Mobile Park, T-Mobile Arena and T-Mobile Center — are getting in on the New Magenta fun and will be lit up in the bold new hue.

To celebrate, T-Mobile created New Magenta hoodies and t-shirts that allow you to truly visualize the color transformation with a side by side of new and original magenta. The New Magenta hoodies and t-shirts will also be available for purchase on www.t-mobile.com/newmagenta while supplies last. Grab yours today to be among the first to sport the revolutionary new shade.

For more information on New Magenta, visit www.t-mobile.com/newmagenta.

This is an April Fools joke.

