New Master-Planned Community 'Stanford Crossing' in NorCal's Lathrop Reports Strong Sales

LATHROP, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Crossing, a new master-planned community ideally situated in one of Northern California's most centrally located and up-and-coming cities – Lathrop, is reporting strong sales amid current climate. The multiphase project will eventually house more than 1,500 single-family homes and over 250 apartment residences. Currently available are single-family houses starting in the mid $300,000s.

The first phase underway is being developed on an 88-acre parcel and will feature 418 residences. The new communities are being established by national homebuilders D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, KB Home and Richmond American Homes. Construction is underway on new homes, with the majority of builders having completed models and all are currently selling or taking reservations.

"The City of Lathrop is one of Northern California's fastest-growing and most desirable residential locations allowing for a more affordable alternative to the Bay Area. We couldn't be more thrilled to introduce Stanford Crossing to the area," said Jeff Wilson, co-managing partner for Saybrook CLSP, LLC, developer of Stanford Crossing. "The community has a lot to offer and the demand has been strong. Meritage Homes alone has reported more than 45 sales in the past 60 days."

Stanford Crossing is opening at a very opportune time. With more companies supporting "work-from-home" scenarios indefinitely, new residences are in high demand. According to the US Census, May 2020 saw the strongest new home sales in a decade showing a 13% increase.

"Communities like Stanford Crossing are highly sought-after and hard to find," said Wilson. "Not only is the price point much more attainable, but residents will benefit from top-notch architecture and well-thought-out floor plan designs, in addition to a prime location. Whether or not you're working from home, you want to love where you live."

Stanford Crossing offers multiple parks and is situated near hiking, biking and river trails, shopping centers, restaurants, schools and provides convenient freeway access. It is also perfectly situated within walking distance to the Generations Center and Lathrop High School.

The communities in the first phase of the Stanford Crossing development by D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, KB Home and Richmond American Homes will feature single and two-story houses between 1,500 and 2,800 square feet with three to four bedrooms and up to three baths. Starting prices vary per builder, from the mid $300,000s to the low $500,000s.

"Stanford Crossing was inspired by the city's namesake - Jane Lathrop Stanford," added Wilson. "Jane, along with her husband Leland, were pioneers in education and aspired the developmental growth of children. As such, excellent schools and family-oriented neighborhoods are the backbones of the City of Lathrop. We look forward to welcoming future residents to this exceptional lifestyle."

