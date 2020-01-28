New Mazda CX-30 crossover available at Milwaukee dealership

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated new compact crossover, the Mazda CX-30, is now available for purchase at Milwaukee-based dealership Hall Cars. The dealership, which recently extended its hours of operation, is now taking orders for Mazda CX-30 models, which, according to their website, are "arriving soon." Regardless, every CX-30 model that is shown in the Hall Cars inventory has its full information listed and available to the wider public.

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 comes in the following trims, listed by Mazda at the coinciding MSRPs. These prices do not necessarily reflect the Hall Cars prices, as each auto dealer sets their own prices, nor do they take into account additional packages.



Base - $21,900

Base AWD - $23,300

Select - $23,900

Select AWD - $25,300

Preferred - $26,200

Preferred AWD - $27,600

Premium - $ 28,200

Premium AWD - $29,600

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is lauded as one of the most connected cars from Mazda, with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, an integrated 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, full Mazda Connected Services integration with MyMazda app compatibility, as well as other desirable tech features.

Hall Cars is currently offering incentives on the CX-30, like the Driving School Association of American Graduate Program, the Exclusive Mazda Loyalty Reward discount, the Mazda Capital Services Lease Pull-Ahead Program and the Military Appreciation Incentive Program. APR financing can be as low as 1.90% for up to 63 months for eligible customers on eligible CX-30 models.

To learn more about the 2020 Mazda CX-30 or the Hall Cars dealership, visit the Hall Cars website at https://www.hallcars.com/. Hall Cars can be reached via message on their website or by calling 262-435-5513. The dealership is located at 19809 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, for those interested in visiting the location.



