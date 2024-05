New member of the Board has been elected at AB „Grigeo Group”

AB "Grigeo Group” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 29th May 2024 the Supervisory Board of the Company has revoked Martynas Nenenas from his position as a member of the Board. As of 30th May 2024, Robertas Krutikovas has been appointed as a new member of the Board.

R. Krutikovas has been working and holding managerial positions in the companies managed by AB "Grigeo Group” since January 2008.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01