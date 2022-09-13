Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 06:01:01

New member of the board of directors

Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
New member of the board of directors

13-Sep-2022 / 06:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement
Niederweningen, 13 September 2022 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 listing rules

The board of directors of Bucher Industries proposes that the annual general meeting on 19 April 2023 elect Urs Kaufmann as a new board member. Urs Kaufmann will also be proposed to the annual general meeting in 2024 as chairman of the board of directors and nominated as successor to Philip Mosimann.

 

The board of directors of Bucher Industries AG proposes to the annual general meeting on 19 April 2023 that Urs Kaufmann be elected as a new board member. With long-term succession planning in mind, the board also nominated Urs Kaufmann to the annual general meeting in 2024 as successor to Philip Mosimann for chairman of the board of directors. Philip Mosimann will not stand for re-election in 2024 as he will have reached the age limit set in the rules of organisation.

 

Urs Kaufman, dipl. Ing. ETH, was born in 1962, is a Swiss citizen and has many years of experience in the manufacturing industry in an international environment. From 1987 to 1993, he worked at Zellweger Uster in various positions, was in charge of production in Knoxville, USA, and later sales in the EMEA region. In 1994, Urs Kaufmann moved to Huber + Suhner, where he became CEO in 2002 and chairman of the board of directors in 2017. Until January 2023, he will be chairman of the board of directors of Schaffner Holding, Luterbach. He is a member of the board of directors of SFS Group, Heerbrugg, Vetropack Holding, Bülach, and of Müller Martini Holding, Hergiswil. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Swiss Employers Confederation and of Swissmem.

 

With his extensive experience as CEO and as chairman of the board of directors in global companies active in plant construction and mechanical and electrical engineering, and his personality which suits the Bucher corporate culture, Urs Kaufmann has the best prerequisites to continue the long-term, value-based strategy of the company.

Contact
Philip Mosimann, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Silvia Oppliger, Head of Group Communications
T +41 58 750 15 40
media@bucherindustries.com

_________

Simply great machines
Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The companys operations include specialised agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic components, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages, as well as automation solutions. The companys shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries.com.

Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries.com/en/additional-performance-measures.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bucher Industries AG
Murzlenstrasse 80
8166 Niederweningen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 750 15 00
E-mail: info@bucherindustries.com
Internet: www.bucherindustries.com
ISIN: CH0002432174
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1440833

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1440833  13-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440833&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bucher Industries AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bucher Industries AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bucher Industries AG 299,60 0,00% Bucher Industries AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen