New member of the board of directors

The board of directors of Bucher Industries proposes that the annual general meeting on 19 April 2023 elect Urs Kaufmann as a new board member. Urs Kaufmann will also be proposed to the annual general meeting in 2024 as chairman of the board of directors and nominated as successor to Philip Mosimann.

The board of directors of Bucher Industries AG proposes to the annual general meeting on 19 April 2023 that Urs Kaufmann be elected as a new board member. With long-term succession planning in mind, the board also nominated Urs Kaufmann to the annual general meeting in 2024 as successor to Philip Mosimann for chairman of the board of directors. Philip Mosimann will not stand for re-election in 2024 as he will have reached the age limit set in the rules of organisation.

Urs Kaufman, dipl. Ing. ETH, was born in 1962, is a Swiss citizen and has many years of experience in the manufacturing industry in an international environment. From 1987 to 1993, he worked at Zellweger Uster in various positions, was in charge of production in Knoxville, USA, and later sales in the EMEA region. In 1994, Urs Kaufmann moved to Huber + Suhner, where he became CEO in 2002 and chairman of the board of directors in 2017. Until January 2023, he will be chairman of the board of directors of Schaffner Holding, Luterbach. He is a member of the board of directors of SFS Group, Heerbrugg, Vetropack Holding, Bülach, and of Müller Martini Holding, Hergiswil. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Swiss Employers Confederation and of Swissmem.

With his extensive experience as CEO and as chairman of the board of directors in global companies active in plant construction and mechanical and electrical engineering, and his personality which suits the Bucher corporate culture, Urs Kaufmann has the best prerequisites to continue the long-term, value-based strategy of the company.