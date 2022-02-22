New Mexico and Texas Are the States With the Worst Drivers, CarInsuranceComparison.com Analysis Shows

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent study that analyzed driving behavior by state, New Mexico and Texas were found to be the worst states, while Minnesota was the best state. Since 2011, CarInsuranceComparison.com has completed this analysis that ranks states based on how bad their drivers are relative to fatalities in car accidents. This study highlights which states and categories of driving need the most improvement to make the roads safer.

Driving when you're distracted, speeding, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol can result in severe consequences.

Some of the key points include:

The two worst states, New Mexico and Texas , both ranked worst in the category of careless driving.

and , both ranked worst in the category of careless driving. Montana , Texas , and South Carolina have all been in the ranking of the 10 states with the worst drivers 10 times since 2011.

, , and have all been in the ranking of the 10 states with the worst drivers 10 times since 2011. New Mexico ranked as the worst state in the U.S. for the careless driving category.

ranked as the worst state in the U.S. for the careless driving category. Minnesota ranked as the best state in this analysis, suggesting Minnesota drivers are the safest.

ranked as the best state in this analysis, suggesting drivers are the safest. Speeding was the category in which states performed the worst in half of the states.

The categories analyzed were overall car accident fatality rate, deaths related to breaking traffic laws, careless driving deaths, drunk driving deaths, and speeding deaths. Each state received a ranking in each category correlative to how its fatality rate stacked up against all other states.

The study found that, on average, the 10 states in the top 10 worst states for driving ranking had an overall car accident fatality rate of 1.34 per 100 million Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT). The fatality rate in the top 10 ranged from 1.73 in South Carolina to 0.98 in Hawaii.

However, Hawaii has the highest percentage of fatal accidents that involved speeding among the top 10 states, second-worst among all 50 states.

Laura Adams, MBA and personal finance expert with CarInsuranceComparison.com, says, "Driving when you're distracted, speeding, sleepy, angry, not feeling well, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol could result in severe legal and financial consequences. Getting a DUI or DWI can cost thousands of dollars in legal fees and cause your auto insurance premium to skyrocket for many years. Additionally, your driver's license could be suspended or revoked, depending on your driving history. Poor driving habits are not worth the risk."

Drivers need to stay hyper-aware when driving and avoid dangerous driving situations. If more people drive safer, we can reduce preventable car accident deaths and help drivers avoid steep fees and infractions.

See the full ranking of all U.S. states here: 10 States with the Worst Drivers [2022 Study]

