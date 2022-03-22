New MISS WORLD and GLOBAL CHILD team up to "Travel with Purpose" and call for peace in Ukraine

HOLLYWOOD, California, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Poland'sKarolina Bielawska was crowned the 70th Miss World last week, she took a moment to take the magnitude of the moment in and waved with gratitude to the crowd. Afterwards in her first Instagram post Karolina, who stood out in the competition for her charitable work with the homeless in Poland said "I believe that we are all placed here for a purpose and I have never been more excited for fulfilling mine. Thank you God, I give you all my glory to you."

Augusto Valverde, founder of Global Child "Travel with Purpose" ranked by many as the top travel show in the world, smiled and celebrated along with friends who worked with Karolina to film their Global Child Poland "The Purpose of Teamwork" episode, hosted by the newly crowned Miss World and Augusto, an author, television host and volunteer Christian Jail Chaplain. Karolina & Augusto have been actively calling and praying for peace in Ukraine.

"I told her as we were filming in Poland that I believed she'd win Miss World. I've had the pleasure of filming other Global Child episodes with talent like Catriona Gray, who is a fantastic Miss Universe… and I could tell that Karolina was special, just like Catriona. Their charm, wit and heart for charity along with their faith truly make them stand out." Says Augusto, who has now filmed 28 episodes featuring charitable acts like feeding homeless populations in India, supporting orphanages in Greece and underprivileged Masai schools in Tanzania.

Global Child "Travel with Purpose" has reached the hearts of millions through sharing positive life lessons they discover through the best experiences that each country has to offer to travelers as they give back to the places they showcase. They've reached roughly one billion passengers and viewers across the world on platforms like American Airlines, Emirates, LATAM and Iberia flights… along with streaming platforms like PrimeVideo, iTunes, Roku Channel, Tubi and soon, thanks to a strategic partnership with Fox First Run they'll be reaching even more viewers around the globe.

"No matter what your platform is, I believe we can all be intentional about using it for good. There is a lot of suffering and lack around the world and while we can't help everyone, every one of us has the ability to help someone. We can't change the entire world, but we can change somebody's world. Karolina is already leading by example and we're already exploring ways to give back to the Ukrainian refugees in Poland together. We hope our Global Child episode in Poland will be able to transmit the heart and history that she embodies as the representative of her people and now a global ambassador as the newly crowned Miss World." Says Augusto.

The Director of Poland Tourism, Magdalena Zelazowska agreed. "We are very proud of Karolina, she represented the beauty of Polish women and our entire people. We're very excited to her her co-host this Global Child episode showcasing Poland."

Global Child "Travel with Purpose" is available on streaming platforms around the world in both English and Spanish. They also film in Virtual Reality and are fully launching into the Metaverse, developing Travel with Purpose NFT's that benefit non-profits around the world, along with their own streaming platform. They've partnered with tourism boards & brands like Poland Tourism, Dubai Tourism, Chile Tourism, Four Seasons & Mandarin Oriental across 28 countries.

"Karolina says 'the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams', I think when those dreams include living a life of purpose and being a blessing to others, God always makes a way for us have that positive impact in our unique way." says Augusto.

You can join the new Miss World @MissWorld and Augusto @GlobalChildTV through their social media platforms to discover more of their upcoming adventures and charitable work.

