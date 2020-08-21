New Model Year 2021 Hyundai Kona Crossover SUV Available at Virginia Dealership

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The popular Hyundai Kona compact crossover has received its new model year update. The new 2021 models are starting to roll out to dealerships across the US. Apple Valley Hyundai is one of the dealers to receive a shipment, with a few 2021 Hyundai Kona models currently in stock. Interested parties can view their 2021 Hyundai Kona selection by going to corresponding inventory section on the Apple Valley Hyundai website. Other new model year vehicles like the 2021 Hyundai Elantra and 2021 Hyundai Tucson are expected to arrive in the upcoming months.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona sees the return of many standard features, like Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® integration, forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and a 7-inch touchscreen. One of the biggest additions for the 2021 Kona is the new Night trim, which will bring the Kona lineup to six trims once it is on the market. The 2021 Hyundai Kona Night will feature gloss black interior and exterior accents, black cloth upholstery, a black headliner, and semi-gloss black 18-inch RAY alloy wheels. The Night trim will also sport a 175-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the same engine found on the top-tier Limited and Ultimate trims for both the 2020 and 2021 Hyundai Kona.

To learn more about the 2021 Hyundai Kona or the upcoming Night trim, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Apple Valley Hyundai webpage

