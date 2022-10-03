|
New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC) ("New Mountain” or "the Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022 after markets close. New Mountain will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. During the live conference call, the Company’s officers will review the third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Information
To participate in the live earnings conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers or visit the audio webcast link. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.
United States: (833) 927-1758
International: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access code: 573965
Live Audio Webcast
Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call Replay Information
The replay can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference call through February 8, 2023 at 9:00 am (Eastern Time). The full webcast replay will be available through November 8, 2023. To access the replay and webcast please visit the New Mountain Investor Relations website.
United States: (866) 813-9403
International: +44 (204) 525-0658
Access Code: 010439
ABOUT New Mountain Finance CORPORATION
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company’s first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the "last out” tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements”, which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.
