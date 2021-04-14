New Naturalis Wines Made With 100 Percent Certified Organic Grapes Support Commitment To Environmental Responsibility

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturalis Wines – a new line of wines made from 100 percent certified organic grapes – today announced its debut with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. These gluten-free, vegan-friendly, non-GMO wines are bottled in eco-minded lightweight glass and available nationwide for $14 SRP. This line from the fifth-generation Angove winemaking family is the latest to join the Angove Family Winemakers portfolio, imported by Trinchero Family Estates for more than 15 years.

"Naturalis wines are the purest take on our family's organic grape growing and winemaking." - Richard Angove

"My family has been making wines for 135 years, and organic farming has been a critical part of our story and our leadership here in Australia for many decades," said Richard Angove, joint managing director for Angove Family Winemakers. "Naturalis wines are the purest take on our family's organic grape growing and winemaking, and we couldn't be happier to expand our partnership with Trinchero Family Estates to bring them to the U.S. market."

The Angove family has long understood that vineyards are more than the source of their grapes – they are part of a holistic, interconnected system. It is the health of the entire vineyard ecosystem that provides the best tasting grapes with the fullest flavor. At no stage does the Angove family use synthetic pesticides, herbicides, fungicides or fertilizers when growing the certified organic grapes for Naturalis. Angove Family Vineyards also supports healthy biodiversity within their vineyards. They believe the humble honeybee – a symbol prominently represented on Naturalis' label – is vital to the local flora and fauna that thrive in their organic vineyards.

Naturalis Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon come from the Angove family's certified organic Nanya Vineyard near Paringa, South Australia. The Nanya vineyard spans more than 700 acres of fully organic vineyards, making it one of the largest organic vineyards in the world. Naturalis' 100 percent Sauvignon Blanc has aromas of citrus and passionfruit, with fresh apple and gooseberry flavors. Naturalis' 100 percent Chardonnay has delicate stone fruit and subtle oak aromas that precede a palate of melon and white peach flavors. The line's 100 percent Cabernet Sauvignon is characterized by aromas of plum and cassis, accompanied by a palate of dark cherry and chocolate flavors. All three varietals are labeled with recycled paper and packaged in recycled cardboard, furthering the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Together with Trinchero Family Estates, Angove Family Winemakers is working towards a brighter shared future with Naturalis – wines rooted in sustainability, from vineyard to glass. To learn more about Naturalis wines and their mission, please visit https://naturaliswines.com.au/us/.

About Naturalis Wines

