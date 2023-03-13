|
New NFC tag-side controller from Infineon integrates sensing and energy-harvesting to enable compact, battery-free smart sensing IoT solutions
Munich, Germany 13 March, 2023 NFC-based sensing controllers with energy-harvesting capabilities are critical for the development of passive smart devices that can operate with high accuracy, efficiency, and design convenience in a wide range of IoT applications. With the NGC1081, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) expands its product portfolio of NFC tag-side controllers. The new IC is a single-chip solution that enables the IoT industry to develop low-cost, miniaturized, smart edge computing/sensing devices, maximizing the benefits for both end-users and manufacturers. Such devices can be controlled and powered by mobile phones, with potential applications ranging from medical patches and disposable point-of-case testers to data loggers, smart thermostats, and sensor inlays.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Infineon Technologies AG"
