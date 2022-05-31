|
31.05.2022 11:15:00
New number of votes and shares outstanding
Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.
At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of May 2022, 1 Class A share was converted to 1 Class C share.
Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 277,904,662. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 260,794,169 are Class A shares and 171,104,939 are Class C shares.
Stockholm, May 31, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 11:15 a.m. CEST on May 31, 2022.
