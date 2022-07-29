|
29.07.2022 10:00:00
New number of votes and shares outstanding
Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.
At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden’s articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of July 2022, 12 Class A shares were converted to 12 Class C shares.
Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 277,904,350. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 260,793,822 are Class A shares and 171,105,286 are Class C shares.
Stockholm, July 29, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00.
This information is information that AB Industrivärden is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 10:00 a.m. CEST on July 29, 2022.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Industrivaerden AB (C)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Industrivaerden AB (C)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Industrivaerden AB (C)
|24,48
|2,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.