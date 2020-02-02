New Office Makes a Splash in Livonia, Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One year ago, Life in Motion Chiropractic opened their doors to the Livonia community. The owner was a young and eager doctor, ready to make his impact and redefine what healthcare means. The office was founded on a simple philosophy: to aid people who struggle with pain and injuries. They provide safe and effective treatment that allows individuals to perform better in life without medication or unnecessary surgery.

Life in Motion Chiropractic is able to achieve this mission through a variety of treatment options. In addition to chiropractic care, rehabilitative exercises are a staple adjunct to most patients' treatments. This provides an active component to recovery that patients can perform at home. The office has also added a licensed massage therapist to the team to handle soft tissue and muscle complaints. This multi-pronged approach to healthcare allows patients to feel better, faster.

Dr. Dockery states, "We separate ourselves from other offices in the area focusing on Evidence-Based-Care. We typically enroll our patients in a short trial-of-care consisting of a few consecutive weeks of treatment followed by a re-examination to determine the results of that treatment. Most of our patients see improvements, but we make the appropriate treatment plan modification or referrals for those who are still experiencing discomfort. We do not want our patients to waste time and money searching for results."

Dr. Dockery adds, "One of the greatest compliments we receive is a patient cancelling his/her scheduled surgery after beginning care. We've seen a wide variety of cases improve, from carpal tunnel syndrome to a disc herniation, without the need for addictive opioids or spinal fusions. We always recommend conservative measures before jumping into irreversible interventions like spinal surgery."

Their office is working to redefine what a visit to a healthcare provider looks like. Their goal is to have every patient that leaves the office say, "WOW!" At Life in Motion Chiropractic, the experience begins before you walk through the door. The staff will gather your health insurance information over the phone and look up your insurance benefits to have them ready for the first visit. This prevents unexplained payments or surprise bills months after your appointment.

From a friendly receptionist that greets you by name to a complimentary beverage station, the office wants the experience to comfortable and welcoming. We tailor our approach towards each patient's unique problems and goals. The doctor's examination combines the results of thorough orthopedic, chiropractic, radiographic (if needed) and movement exams together to develop a personalized plan of action. The doctor also gives a personal phone call after your first visit to see how you're feeling after the first treatment and to answer any questions you may have.

Life in Motion Chiropractic strives to be accessible to the Livonia community. They accept most of the major medical insurances, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cofinity, HAP, Cigna, United Health Care, Medicare, Meridian, Tricare, and Auto Accident insurance. They also know your time is important; that's why they offer same-day and Saturday appointments for both new and established patients. No more waiting weeks or months to see a specialist.

As a proud members of the Livonia Chamber of Commerce, Life in Motion Chiropractic puts its community first. The office has received many endorsements, including from former Livonia Mayor, Dennis Wright. They also partner with the non-profit group Livonia Families and Friends, an organization that provides meals for low-income students.

Outside of the office, Dr. Dockery makes a personal impact in the community as a member of the local service organization, Livonia Jaycees. In his downtime, Dr. Dockery also participates in several local soccer leagues and is a regular member at the Jack Kingsley Livonia Recreation Center. He enjoys running into patients outside of the office.

Dr. Dockery and his team would like to thank everyone who has made this past year so successful. Thanks to the community's support, they have been able to impact patients' lives through the power of chiropractic health. He is looking forward to the coming years as they plan to add additional staff, services and therapies.

