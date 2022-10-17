New online travel agency to launch selling holidays to Les 3 Vallées in France all year round

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association Les 3 Vallées announces today the launch of a new online travel agency – Les 3 Vallées Travel - to provide consumers globally a simple and direct way to book vacations to the region all year round.

The online travel agency is a gateway to Les 3 Vallées in France which offers over 370 miles of runs, 162 lifts and 7 interconnected resorts. These are among the best in Europe and include Courchevel, Méribel, Brides-les-Bains, Saint Martin de Belleville, Les Menuires, Orelle and Val Thorens – the highest resort in Europe at 2,300m.

'Live today', the site will enable international guests to book vacations to all resorts at https://booking.les3vallees.com/

Over and above skiing which it is famous for, the new travel agency will promote Les 3 Vallées as a four seasons destination given the beauty of the Alps and the wide range of activities on offer in the mountains not just in the winter but in the summer, spring and autumn, too.

Les 3 Vallées Travel will become a comprehensive holiday booking portal as follows:

A 'one-stop-shop' to simplify the customer journey. At launch, accommodation can be booked, as well as ski passes by the end of October. During the season, additional functionality will be added so that ski school and ski rental can also be purchased.

By the summer of 2023, travel options which are eco-friendly will be included in the packages sold. Tourists will be encouraged to use trains - which have lower carbon emissions – linking to dedicated buses to reduce the volume of traffic and pollution in the area.

Flexible booking options such as Sunday to Sunday vacations will be offered so visitors can avoid peak times;

The local train station, Moûtiers-Salins-Brides-les-Bains, is also where the Association Les 3 Vallées' has an information area and café and is the entry point to the region by train.

Olivier Desaulty, the Association Les 3 Vallées' executive director, explains, "Les 3 Vallées Travel agency is all about broadening and augmenting our offer to the marketplace focused on vacations to the region all year round. Our strategy is to make it simple for international guests to visit."

