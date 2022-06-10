|
10.06.2022 18:04:02
New Oriental Education Jumps 10%
(RTTNews) - Chinese K-12 education company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), has jumped 10% during the early trading session on Friday despite the company not reporting any stock-specific news to boost the stock.
The company, as per reports, have 122 schools, 1,547 learning centers, and 11 bookstores, and online learning platform to help students in the US, the PRC and the Commonwealth countries. While the stock of the company has gone up 60% in the past 30 days, the shares are trading 82% lower then their value 52-weeks prior.
The stock is currently trading at $16.12, up $1.40 or 9.48% since the previous close at $14.72. The stock opened at $16.41 in the morning and in the 52-weeks period, the shares have ranged between $8.40 and $99.30 per share.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu New Oriental Education & Technology Group IncShs American Deposit Receipt Repr 4 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
20.02.22
|Ausblick: New Oriental Education Technology Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: New Oriental Education Technology Group informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: New Oriental Education Technology Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.21
|Ausblick: New Oriental Education Technology Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.20
|Ausblick: New Oriental Education Technology Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.20
|Ausblick: New Oriental Education Technology Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.20
|Erste Schätzungen: New Oriental Education Technology Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.19
|Ausblick: New Oriental Education Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)