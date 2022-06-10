New Oriental Education Jumps 10%

(RTTNews) - Chinese K-12 education company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), has jumped 10% during the early trading session on Friday despite the company not reporting any stock-specific news to boost the stock.

The company, as per reports, have 122 schools, 1,547 learning centers, and 11 bookstores, and online learning platform to help students in the US, the PRC and the Commonwealth countries. While the stock of the company has gone up 60% in the past 30 days, the shares are trading 82% lower then their value 52-weeks prior.

The stock is currently trading at $16.12, up $1.40 or 9.48% since the previous close at $14.72. The stock opened at $16.41 in the morning and in the 52-weeks period, the shares have ranged between $8.40 and $99.30 per share.