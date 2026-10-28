New Oriental Q1 Earnings Climb, Reaffirms FY27 Outlook; But Stock Drops - Update

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU), a Chinese educational and training services provider, reported Wednesday higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company also announced cash dividend and reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 revenue forecast.

New Oriental shares were trading in the early hours on NYSE at $54.65, down 5.73 percent.

The first-quarter net income attributable to New Oriental was $273.16 million, up 13.5 percent from the prior year quarter's $240.72 million.

On a per ADS basis, New Oriental' net income was $1.74, higher than $1.50 a year ago.

The company's adjusted net income rose 16.5 percent to $300.95 million as against the year-ago figure of $258.26 million.

The adjusted net income per ADS was $1.92, compared to $1.61 in the prior year quarter.

Total net revenues for the first quarter increased 23.1 percent to $1.87 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

Further, the Company announced an ordinary cash dividend, for the fiscal 2027 of $0.2 per share, or $2.0 per ADS, to be distributed in U.S. dollars in two installments of $0.1 per share, or $1.0 per ADS each.

The first one will be paid to holders of record on November 18, and the second one on a later date, around six months after the first installment.

Looking forward for fiscal 2027, the company continues to expect net revenues to be in the range of $6.45 billion - $6.68 billion, an anticipated increase of 14 - 18 percent from last year.

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