New OtterBox Protection Program Launching

-OtterBox Replaces Screen and Screen Protectors Under New Program-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has launched a new program to add an extra layer of protection to your device screen. This new program offers phone screen replacement and screen protector replacement if your device screen breaks with Amplify or Alpha Glass installed.1

"We know a cracked phone screen can be more than a small setback," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox seeks to keep you connected to people, places and moments that matter most. Our robust limited lifetime warranty program already covers your case and screen protector, and the OtterBox Protection Program extends that protection to your device screen as well."

OtterBox Amplify and Alpha Glass are designed to keep your display looking brand new. These screen protectors help guard displays from micro scratches and provide shatter-resistant drop protection. While these screens are built to last, sometimes life throws a curve ball, like a face-down drop on a rock, and that's where the OtterBox Protection Program comes in.

The OtterBox Protection Program ensures your display stays looking out of the box fresh even after a screen-cracking fall. Amplify or Alpha Glass can be registered on the corresponding app, tracking proof of purchase once registered so you aren't scrambling for a receipt if your screen breaks. Easily file a claim from the app to replace the screen protector, display or both. The OtterBox guarantee is a limited lifetime warranty on all OtterBox products and this extra step is taking device protection to the next level.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

1OtterBox will reimburse up to $150 of screen repairs for registered Amplify or Alpha Glass products on select devices. Valid for 12 months from date of purchase.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

