|
23.02.2026 15:32:22
New Pacific Establishes Framework Agreement For Carangas Silver-Gold Project In Bolivia
(RTTNews) - New Pacific Metals Corp. (NUAG.TO) announced on Monday that it has signed a Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Coordination with the Carangas community for its Carangas silver-gold project located in the Oruro Department of Bolivia.
The agreement lays the foundation for transparency, mutual respect and long-term collaboration as the project advances towards production.
Under the agreement, New Pacific has committed to respect ancestral land rights, comply with Bolivian environmental laws, support community development initiatives and contribute annually to a development fund.
In turn, the community will support the permitting and project activities. The company plans to pursue mining permits, launch a feasibility study and conduct a 30,000-metre drilling campaign in 2026.
NUAG.TO is currently trading at CAD 5.93, up CAD 0.31 or 5.52 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZoll-Chaos: ATX fester - neuer Rekord -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen im Minus -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Montag ins Plus vordringen, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendiert. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.