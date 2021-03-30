New Partnership Aims to Enhance Delivery of Education and Skills Training in Ontario and Across Canada Through Use of Augmented and Virtual Reality Programming

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - IBT Education and Technology Group and EON Reality Inc., the world leader in Augmented and Virtual Reality-based knowledge transfer for industry and education, today announced a partnership aimed at enhancing education and skills training for learners in Ontario and across Canada.

The major focus of the IBT and EON partnership will be on developing opportunities with all sectors of the economy who have a vested interest in education and skills training. This includes government, educational institutions, businesses, labour and industry.

Whether in the classroom or on the shop floor, the utilization of EON's enhanced AR/VR technology is the next step in improving learning outcomes and learner satisfaction.

The IBT Education and Technology Group is EON Reality's preferred partner in Canada. Since 1999, EON Reality has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality-based knowledge transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes.

"The current pandemic has provided us with a glimpse of how the education and training systems in Ontario and in other provinces can use technology to create exceptional teaching and learning environments for people," said Joe Shokour, President and CEO of the IBT Education and Technology Group. "But we've only scratched the surface of the transformational nature of technology for education and skills training."

"We've taken the first step by delving into the virtual classroom for millions of learners across the country. Now with the help of EON Reality, it's time to take the next giant step by adapting the use of augmented and virtual reality for education and training solutions to actively engage learners in furthering developing their knowledge and skills," stated James Rice Vice-President of IBT.

Through EON Reality's cloud-based EON-XR platform, users can develop, run, manage, access, store, host, and distribute applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure associated with developing an XR app. Applications developed using EON-XR provide for efficient knowledge transfer utilizing multi-user interaction, AI, cloud computing, and the Internet of things. The platform can be integrated with most LMS software.

Dan Lejerskar, Founder of EON Reality added, "As we face social and economic challenges of a post-pandemic world our ability to learn, educate, train and innovate become even more critical. Our partnership in Canada with IBT is aimed at equipping people with the educational and skills training tools that they need to build a healthy, safe and prosperous future."

ABOUT:

The IBT Education and Technology Group has been developing award-winning educational and technology solutions for Canada since 2001. The IBT Group specializes in technology solutions for education and businesses. Recently, IBT partnered with one of the largest healthcare companies in Canada to provide much-needed and essential training.IBT operates a career college in Ontario, provides corporate training solutions, an ESL school and a digital publishing division.

EON Reality is the world leader in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based knowledge transfer for industry and education. EON Reality's success is tied to its belief that knowledge is a human right and should be available, accessible, and affordable for every human on the planet. To carry this out, EON Reality, since 1999, has developed the de-facto standard for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality based knowledge transfer software that supports devices from mobile phones to large immersive domes. EON Reality's global app development network, with twenty-two locations worldwide, has created the world's leading AR/VR library for knowledge transfer with over 8,000 applications. Over 40 million people worldwide have downloaded these applications.

