New Partnership Expands Scope's Dry Eye Portfolio with the launch of the OPTASE® HYLO® range of dry eye products in the USA from June 2021.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Eyecare and Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH have been partners collaborating in the European dry eye sector for nearly 12 years. An exciting new partnership for the US paves the way for the next phase of this partnership with the creation and launch of a co-branded range of new and innovative products for the US dry eye market.

The OPTASE®HYLO® co-brand partnership has seen the companies' R&D teams develop formulations tailored to meet the needs of the US dry eye sufferer across a spectrum of symptom severity. Globally dry eye disease has become increasingly prevalent with an aging population and more recently the huge increase in digital devices driving growth in the sector. Eye doctors and their patients rely on innovative new products to alleviate and manage a range of symptoms associated with the disease.

Scope Eyecare, a 12-year-old Irish company which launched in the US in 2019, is an innovative healthcare company and market leader in the dry eye market in the UK and Ireland. In 2019 Scope launched its preservative free, OPTASE® Heat, Cleanse & Hydrate (HCH) range in the US and established its new US headquarters in New York. Scope now has an extensive and experienced in-house sales and marketing team serving its growing customer base of ophthalmologists and optometrists across the US.

Scope CEO Tom Freyne said: "We are delighted to enhance and broaden our OSD range with the OPTASE® HYLO ® brand collaboration. Ursapharm and Scope have worked together for a long time and our results in the UK and Ireland have been the consequence of the right partnership and the right response to our products and services from dry eye patients. To now take this tried and tested partnership to the US is an incredibly exciting next chapter in our relationship. These products have been missing in the US market and now we want to work with eye doctors and patients to offer them locally."

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH is a leading family-run German manufacturer of drugs and medical products for ophthalmology. Its preservative-free and high-quality brand HYLO Eye Care is European wide the leading dry eye brand. Ursapharm CEO Dominik Holzer commented: "The market entry in the US market is the logical continuation of our international expansion strategy. We are looking forward to taking this important strategic step together with our proven partner Scope."

"The symptom severity of patients with dry eye disease varies over a 24-hour period with substantial differences in the characteristics and properties in the tear film," said Dr. Paul Karpecki, Director, Cornea & External Disease, Kentucky Eye Institute. "Dry eye nighttime ointments have been around for years, but Optase HYLO Night-formerly known as VitA-POS in Europe-is an ointment with a difference that I am really pleased to have available locally now in the US through Scope. The smooth and tolerable nature of this ointment which I have used for years contains the additional ingredient Vitamin A* which makes it an excellent choice for a range of ocular surface conditions. These patients have reported symptomatic relief with this product, and I am also seeing improvements in conjunctival staining on assessment."

OPTASE® HYLO® Night launching in June 2021; Product highlights:

OPTASE® HYLO® Night

A preservative-free dry eye ointment using white petrolatum, mineral oil, light liquid paraffin and Vitamin A*



Over 300 applications per 5g tube.



For moderate to severe dry eye sufferers

*Inactive ingredient

More details to come on the other products in Optase ® HYLO® range soon.

ABOUT SCOPE: Scope Eyecare is a family run healthcare company dedicated to providing healthcare professionals and consumers with high quality, effective and innovative products. Founded in 2009, Scope offers a range of eyecare products for the management of various eyecare conditions including Dry Eye Disease, Blepharitis and MGD.

ABOUT Ursapharm:

URSAPHARM GmbH, is a leading family run German manufacturer of drugs and medical products for ophthalmology and was established in 1974. Based in Saarbrucken, and led by Frank and Dominik Holzer, has a presence in over 74 countries with and operates 9 subsidiaries in Europe, Russia and India. Ursapharm have a major focus on R&D and employ over 700 employees across various functions.

