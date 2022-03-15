NEW POLL: ATTITUDES ON DIVERSITY IN US WORKPLACES SHOW SIGNIFICANT DIVISIONS BY RACE, GENDER, POLITICAL AFFILIATION

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's workplaces are on the leading edge of the US becoming a more pluralistic nation — offering greater exposure to diversity than what individuals may experience in their home and social interactions and staffed by people who want their employers to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace, a Taft Communications and Rutgers-Eagleton Poll State of Diversity® public opinion survey of American workers finds.

This general consensus, though, masks deep divisions according to race, gender, age, education and other categories – not least of which is political affiliation.

For example, overwhelmingly, majorities view racial and gender diversity as important in the workplace: in each case, about half say it is "very" important, and another three in 10 say it is "somewhat" important. About one in 10 in each case say it is "not very important," and one in 20 say "not at all important."

But there are big divides on how important diversity is based on political affiliation and race. Democrats (63%) are more likely than independents (54%) and Republicans (36%), and women (58%) are more likely than men (48%) to say racial and ethnic diversity is "very important" in the workplace. Three-quarters of Black respondents say it is "very important" (75%), compared to just under half (48%) of white respondents and over half (55%) of Hispanic respondents.

Regarding gender diversity, Democrats (66%) are again more likely than independents (48%) and Republicans (33%), and women (58%) are more likely than men (44%), to say gender diversity is "very important" to have in the workplace. Three-quarters of Black respondents (75%) say it is "very important," compared to about half of white respondents (48%) and Hispanic (49%) respondents.

Taft Communications, a New Jersey-based communications firm with global clientele, commissioned the survey, conducted January 4-11, 2022, with nearly 1,400 adults in the United States, 18 or older participating. Click here for full methodology. Taft conducted its first State of Diversity® survey in 2015. Those polled identified themselves as currently employed full or part time, in the military, and/or actively seeking employment but were employed in the six months prior to or at any time during the pandemic.

"After five years of observing these trends in our home state of New Jersey, we were excited to expand our State of Diversity survey nationally to see how workers across the country view these critical issues," said Taft CEO Ted Deutsch. "While there are many encouraging macro findings related to DEI in the workplace, the divide in perceptions by race, gender, politics, and sexual orientation are a distressing confirmation of the increased polarization we see in so many aspects of American society."

"It is more important today than ever to measure and quantify workers' views on diversity in the workplace and begin to assess whether real progress is being made or we are just saying the right things," said Ashley Koning, assistant research professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling (ECPIP) at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. "In this benchmark survey, we see markedly different personal experiences and perceptions of the workplace, remote work, and the pandemic's impact, as well as opinions on what employers should do to support workplace diversity."

Other areas covered by the new State of Diversity survey include:

Worker views on their employer's responsibility to promote inclusion

Which workers feel passed over for promotion because of age, gender, or race

How often workers hear or see things at work that could be considered offensive

