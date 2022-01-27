New Poll from Higher Heights for America: 86% of Black Women Voters Support Prioritizing Nominating the First Black Woman to the Supreme Court when the Next Seat Becomes Available

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, amidst widespread reports that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire when the current term ends this summer, names for his replacement have already begun circulating.



Biden vowed to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court on the campaign trail, which would be a historic first.



In conjunction with Change Research, Higher Heights for America, the only national organization exclusively dedicated to harnessing Black women's political power from the voting booth to elected office, conducted a poll this month of 500 Black women voters. When asked about the future of the Supreme Court, 86% of Black women voters say they support prioritizing nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court when the next seat becomes available.

There is a great deal at stake for this next Supreme Court nomination, and Higher Heights wants to ensure that the voices of Black women are at the forefront of these decisions.



"Black women are a pivotal voting bloc, and this polling data lays out why the time is now for a Black woman justice on the Supreme Court," said Glynda C. Carr, President, and CEO of Higher Heights. "Black women have shown how powerful our activism and organizing can be in politics, yet we are still grossly underrepresented in leadership on every level. There are zero Black women on the Supreme Court, zero Black women in the Senate, zero Black women Governors, and zero Black women have ever served as President of this country. There is no doubt that Black women are uniquely qualified to lead in these roles, and we call on President Biden to address this major gap in representation and ensure that our country's leadership is fully reflective of the people it serves, beginning with our nation's highest court."



