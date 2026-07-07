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WKN: 591767 / ISIN: IT0003027817
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07.07.2026 17:45:01
New Position: TTRF Capital Initiates IREN Stake With 66,800 Shares
In a July 6, 2026 SEC filing, TTRF Capital Ltd reported establishing a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN).According to an SEC filing on July 6, 2026, TTRF Capital Ltd initiated a new position in IREN Limited during the quarter. The acquisition of 66,817 shares represents a 2.0% allocation of the firm's reportable equity assets. The net position value for the stake was $3.1 million at the period's end. Separately, the firm's total reported 13F assets were $151.7 million.IREN Limited, established in 2018 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, operates as a specialized digital asset infrastructure company with a focused business model centered on Bitcoin mining and data center operations. The company maintains vertical integration across its entire operational stack, controlling computing hardware, electrical infrastructure, and physical facilities to optimize operational efficiency and margin capture. With a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and significant year-over-year appreciation, IREN has positioned itself as a material player in the cryptocurrency mining sector with geographic diversification across Australia and Canada.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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