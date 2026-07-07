Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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07.07.2026 17:29:46

New Position: TTRF Capital Loads Up on AI Infrastructure Company Nebius Stock

A July 6, 2026 SEC filing shows TTRF Capital Ltd established a new Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) position estimated at $64.0 million using quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing reported on July 6, 2026, the firm initiated its stake in the AI infrastructure provider. This entry into Nebius Group followed the company's rebranding from Yandex N.V. in August 2024. The stake's valuation reached $89.2 million by quarter-end. Separately, the firm reported 13 total equity positions in the quarter.Nebius Group is a technology infrastructure company headquartered in Amsterdam with 1,371 employees and a market capitalization of $51.75 billion as of July 6, 2026. The company has established itself as a critical infrastructure provider for the global AI industry, leveraging its diversified business segments to address multiple facets of AI development and deployment. With operations spanning Europe, North America, and Israel, Nebius maintains a strategic focus on providing essential computational resources and specialized services that support the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence technologies across enterprise and consumer applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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