New prepayment meter rules must be properly enforced, says Grant Shapps

Suppliers in Great Britain have agreed code banning them from installations in homes of over-85sThe energy secretary, Grant Shapps, has urged Ofgem to turn words “into action” to ensure new industry rules designed to protect vulnerable people from being forced on to prepayment meters are properly enforced.The Guardian revealed on Monday that all energy suppliers in Great Britain had signed up to a code of conduct banning them from putting the meters in the homes of people aged 85 and over as well as those with severe health conditions. Continue reading...