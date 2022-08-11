Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 15:25:00

New Product Safety Recall

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recall is posted in cooperation with the firm listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Residential Elevators Recalls Home Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Residential-Elevators-Recalls-Home-Elevators-Due-to-Child-Entrapment-Hazard-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-to-Young-Children  

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

