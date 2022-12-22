|
22.12.2022 18:49:00
New Product Safety Recall
WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recall is posted in cooperation with the firm listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Nova Medical Products Recalls Adult Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Nova-Medical-Products-Recalls-Adult-Bed-Rails-Due-to-Serious-Entrapment-and-Asphyxia-Hazards
Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-safety-recall-301709246.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
