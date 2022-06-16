Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 16:08:00

New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Schneider ElectricTM Recalls 1.4 Million Electrical Panels Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Schneider-ElectricTM-Recalls-1-4-Million-Electrical-Panels-Due-to-Thermal-Burn-and-Fire-Hazards 

Sienhua Group Recalls WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Sienhua-Group-Recalls-WarmWave-and-Hunter-Ceramic-Tower-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards 

Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning 
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Time-Cap-Labs-Recalls-Kroger-Brand-Aspirin-and-Ibuprofen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Aurohealth-Recalls-Walgreens-Brand-Acetaminophen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Sun Pharma Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Sun-Pharma-Recalls-Kroger-Brand-Acetaminophen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/TJX-Recalls-Egg-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Sold-at-Marshalls-T-J-Maxx-HomeGoods-and-Homesense-Stores 

Aurohealth Recalls Kroger Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Aurohealth-Recalls-Kroger-Brand-Acetaminophen-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning 

Children's Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Loulou Lollipop
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Sleepwear-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-Loulou-Lollipop 

Times Tienda Recalls Children's Desks and Chairs Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Paint and Lead Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Times-Tienda-Recalls-Childrens-Desks-and-Chairs-Due-to-Violation-of-the-Federal-Lead-Paint-and-Lead-Content-Bans-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard  

Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Primark-Recalls-Wooden-Xylophone-Toys-Due-to-Choking-Hazard 

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-safety-recalls-301569665.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

