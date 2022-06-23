|
23.06.2022 15:53:00
New Product Safety Recalls
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Loctek-Recalls-Fleximouts-Overhead-Garage-Storage-Racks-Due-to-Impact-Injury-Hazard
The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/The-Childrens-Place-Recalls-Baby-Boy-Rompers-Due-to-Choking-Hazard
MTD Products Recalls Troy-Bilt Spacesavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/MTD-Products-Recalls-Troy-Bilt-Spacesavr-Walk-Behind-Self-Propelled-Lawn-Mowers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard
Richie House Recalls Children's Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Richie-House-Recalls-Childrens-Robes-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Walmart-com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-safety-recalls-301574147.html
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
