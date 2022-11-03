03.11.2022 15:09:00

New Product Safety Recalls

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Empower Brands Recalls Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Due to Burn Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Empower-Brands-Recalls-Black-Decker-Garment-Steamers-Due-to-Burn-Hazard

Clarks Americas Recalls Women's Navy Blue Canvas Shoes Due to Chemical Hazard https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Clarks-Americas-Recalls-Womens-Navy-Blue-Canvas-Shoes-Due-to-Chemical-Hazard

Reckitt Recalls AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Reckitt-Recalls-AirWick-Fresh-Linen-and-Fresh-Water-Aerosol-Air-Fresheners-Due-to-Injury-and-Laceration-Hazards

Anker Play Products Recalls Bolt Foldable Children's Scooters Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban; Lead Poisoning Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Anker-Play-Products-Recalls-Bolt-Foldable-Childrens-Scooters-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Paint-Ban-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard

FHS Retail Recalls FUUL Lamp Oil Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement; Poisoning Risk to Children
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/FHS-Retail-Recalls-FUUL-Lamp-Oil-Products-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-and-Violation-of-FHSA-Labeling-Requirement-Poisoning-Risk-to-Children

Power Plus Recalls Tora Portable Power Charging Stations Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Power-Plus-Recalls-Tora-Portable-Power-Charging-Stations-Due-to-Fire-and-Explosion-Hazards

Tangame Busy Toy Houses Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint, Lead Content, and Phthalate Content Bans; Lead Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Phthalate Exposure; Imported by Tangame Toys; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Tangame-Busy-Toy-Houses-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Lead-Paint-Lead-Content-and-Phthalate-Content-Bans-Lead-Poisoning-Hazard-and-Risk-of-Phthalate-Exposure-Imported-by-Tangame-Toys-Sold-Exclusively-at-Amazon-com

